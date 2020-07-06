It runs in the family

History — and football greatness — repeats itself in the Woolverton family. Woody Woolverton and his grandson Parker Ross both made their All-State football teams in high school 66 years apart, Woolverton in 1953 and Ross in 2019.

Both athletes cover both sides of the line, with Woolverton playing linebacker and fullback and Ross as a cornerback and wide receiver. After playing in his rescheduled All-State game this month, Ross, like his grandfather, will take his athletic and academic talents to college.

Ross will play at the Colorado School of Mines, while Woolverton played at the University of Oklahoma, where he won two national championships.