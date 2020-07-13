It didn't grow on him

We’ve all discovered new things about ourselves during quarantine: Maybe you like eating in and being unburdened by social obligations more than you thought.

Bill Wartinbee discovered he might be Santa’s twin.

The normally clean-cut Longboat Key resident let his daily shave fall by the wayside “in the middle of March when the world fell apart,” he said. A bushy white beard, which made its debut on a Christ Church Zoom bible study, has occupied his face for months now. Despite being a time-saver, it won’t be there much longer now. It’s just not him. Santa — and thick beards — don't thrive in the south Florida heat.