Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Isabella McDevitt

Isabella McDevitt is the senior captain of the Cardinal Mooney High girls soccer team. She scored a hat trick Jan. 23 in the Cougars’ 8-0 district semifinal win against Booker High.

When did you start playing soccer?

When I was 4. My dad (Mark McDevitt) coached me until I was 11.

What is the appeal of soccer to you?

It’s fun to be part of a team, working together to win. It’s the spirit of it all.

What is your best skill?

Pushing the ball up the sideline, turning the corner and crossing it into the middle.

What is your favorite soccer memory?

Winning districts the past two seasons and hopefully this year, too. I just like winning (laughs).

What is the biggest challenge you have faced?

My freshman year, I literally broke my back from overuse. I was playing for the school and for a club, and it was too much. I played through the pain that year, and then had to wear a back brace for five months.

What is your favorite food?

Pizza (specifically Hawaiian).

What is your favorite TV show?

"One Tree Hill." They just took it off Netflix, but I’ve watched it all five times.

What is your dream vacation?

Going to Riverton City, Jamaica (on the outskirts of Kingston) and helping the kids who live in the landfill. I’ve done it, actually. I started doing it with my sisters (Emma and Hannah McDevitt) and a group in Milwaukee, where I used to live. Then I decided to start a group of my own at Mooney, called Pivotal Directions, and do the same thing.

What is the best advice you have received?

Follow what you love to do and keep doing it.

Finish this sentence: “Isabella McDevitt is … ”

… Passionate. I’m passionate about my trips to Jamaica. I’m passionate about soccer. I try to be passionate about everything I do.