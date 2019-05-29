 Skip to main content
Your Town
Sarasota Wednesday, May 29, 2019 3 hours ago

Is this your necklace? Sarasota man finds necklace, ashes on Siesta Beach

Share
Shawn Rauch found the urn necklace on May 26.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Community Reporter

On a quest to find his friend's wedding band in chin-deep water on Siesta Beach, Shawn Rauch instead found a necklace engraved with “Mom” and filled with ashes on May 26.

As a metal detector enthusiast, Rauch said that when he finds something valuable, his first instinct is to track down the owner. This time he took to Facebook to do it.

Rauch said many people are trying to connect him with a woman in Philadelphia who lost a similar necklace, but she isn’t the owner.

“One guy claimed it was his, but after talking to him he was very obviously not the owner,” he said.

Rauch said the best way to contact him is through Facebook at facebook.com/shawn.rauch.31.

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement