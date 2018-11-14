Is the scholar in?

Temple Beth Israel announced plans for its annual Scholar in Residence Weekend, which will be held Jan. 18-20. This year’s scholar is Gary P. Zola, executive director of the Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives and professor of the American Jewish experience at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati.

The weekend program is titled “The Historical Significance of the American Jewish Experience” and will feature three talks. For information and discussion details, call 383-3428.