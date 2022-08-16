Interstate 75 lanes reopen after deadly crash in Sarasota County

Updated 1:02 p.m. Aug. 16

All lanes of Interstate 75 near Fruitville Road have reopened after a fiery traffic crash this morning that killed two and prompted authorities to close the southbound lanes of the highway for hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol did not identify the occupants of the pickup truck that rolled over and caught fire in the median just north of the Fruitville Road exit. According to an FHP report, the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and would be identified by the Medical Examiners Office.

The FHP report indicated the pickup truck was southbound in the middle lane when its right front tire failed. The truck veered into the left lane and crashed in the median. No other vehicles were involved.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported several motorists stopped and tried to rescue the truck occupants. The lanes south of University Parkway reopened around 12:10 p.m. after the 9:24 a.m. crash.

Originally published 10:04 a.m. Aug. 16

A traffic collision on Interstate 75 near Fruitville Road has snarled traffic in both directions for miles.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, all southbound lanes of the highway are closed at University Parkway, with traffic diverted to alternate routes.

Deputies and troopers from Florida Highway Patrol are directing traffic at the intersection.

Fire and law enforcement units were called around 9:24 to the crash, which is just north of Exit 210 at Fruitville Road.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, relaying information from FHP, said bystanders tried to free two occupants of a vehicle after it rolled over and caught fire following a tire failure. Two people died in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.