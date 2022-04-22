International women's team golf event returns to Longboat Key

More than 100 amateur golfers are on their way to Longboat Key for next week’s Kitty Michael Golf Invitational, a team event for women from Central America, the Caribbean and around North America.

The 54-hole event is planned for May 2-6 at the Resort at Longboat Key. Teams from Panama, St. Croix, Curacao, Bermuda, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, Montreal, Toronto, Southwest Florida, Southeast Florida, Key Largo and the Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey are expected.

The Kitty Michael was launched in 1979 as a means of growing the women’s game, forging international friendships and competition and fostering goodwill. It was played in Longboat Key in 2010.

Liz Findley, who plays out of Sara Bay in Bradenton, will be competing in her 42nd Kitty Michael as captain of the Southwest Florida team.

"Kitty was inducted into the Puerto Rico Golf Hall of Fame in 1981 and was passionate about advancing amateur golf for women," Findley said. "She had a fun idea to invite friends from multiple countries and golf clubs to join her in Puerto Rico for three days of golf, and the rest is history."

This is the first installment of the Kitty Michael since 2019; the event was canceled the past two years because of COVID-19.