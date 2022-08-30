Injured green sea turtle treated and released back to the Gulf

Waves had seen better days.

In May, the green sea turtle was found tangled in fishing line near the Seafood Shack Marina in Cortez and was rescued for treatment at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital.

But on Tuesday, the turtle, named Waves, headed back to the sea.

Three months ago, Waves was found missing its left rear flipper and couldn’t move its front flipper on the left side, either. The fishing wire had cut its mouth. The cut was partially healed, indicating the turtle was tangled up long before being rescued. Further examination found a fishing lure in the turtle's digestive tract.

After regaining use of its flipper, passing the hook and undergoing surgery to remove tumors, Waves was ready to be released.

A team of Mote staff transported Waves to Lido Beach on Aug. 30 and carried the turtle back home to the Gulf of Mexico.