Ingrid Wisniewski

1950-2020

Ingrid Wisniewski born on November 5, 1950 and God called her home on January 24, 2020. Her departure despite a long and brave battle with cancer was filled with the same courage, optimism and spirit she brought to life and to the people and the work she loved.

She devoted more than two decades of her life working as a civilian Human Resources Specialist with the Department of the Army, an occupation and organization perfectly suited to her fierce desire to care for others. Her career assignments began in Germany, her native country, extended to Panama, Puerto Rico and lastly back to Germany where she retired in November 2008. Upon retirement, she and her beloved husband, Stanley, relocated to Longboat Key, Florida in 2008. Ingrid was active in many activities at St. Mary’s including the Royal Rummage Sale where she provided lunch to all the workers because she believed that all at St. Mary’s were her family.

There was not a life that Ingrid did not have an impact on. She was always there for you when you needed help or if you needed a shoulder. She was a very giving person and approached life with tenacity even while she was battling cancer.

She is predeceased by her husband and love of her life, Stan Wisniewski. She will be buried alongside her husband at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC.

The Funeral Mass for Ingrid will be at St. Mary’s on Tuesday February 11, 2020. 11:00 a.m. Following Mass, there will be a reception in Father Edward Pick Hall.

SERVICE:

Tuesday, February 11, 11:00 AM

St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church

DONATIONS:

In lieu of sending flowers, you may wish to make a donation to the Women’s Guild in loving memory of Ingrid. St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228