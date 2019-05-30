Information session planned for Longboat Pass bridge project

As the Florida Department of Transportation prepares to begin work on the Longboat Pass bridge in June, a public-information session is planned to help answer residents’ questions about the project.

From 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 at Town Hall, representatives from FDOT will be on hand to hear comments or answer questions. There is no formal presentation planned.

The $5.2 million project is scheduled to begin June 10 and is expected to wrap up by the end of the summer. Structural, mechanical and electrical repairs are planned.