Inez Stopher

1929-2018

Inez Black Stopher, 88, passed away on January 8, 2018. Born on November 30, 1929, in Bakersville, NC to her parents Frank A. and Minnie G. Black, she was the oldest of 3 children.

Inez graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1951, earning a B.S. degree in Commerce from the School of Business and Economics. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Inez was married in 1952 and gave birth to 3 daughters. In 1968, the family moved to Sarasota, where she soon embarked upon what would become a highly successful, 40+ year career in residential real estate sales and management. Inez was awarded REALTOR® Emeritus status in 2014. Inez was most recently affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage on Siesta Key as Associate Broker. Highly respected among her clients and peers, she served her clients with honesty and integrity, consistently maintaining the highest industry standards. She was known for her strong work ethic, knowledge, loyalty, and confidentiality. She earned numerous achievements and awards throughout her career.

Inez was a 33 year resident of Siesta Key and lived at Whispering Sands for 21 years. She loved the community and her neighbors, and had a heart for serving others. She held a number of positions over the years including serving on the Whispering Sands Board of Directors, Social Committee, and Advisory Council.

Inez was a voracious reader and a great bridge player. She was a member of Manasota Mensa. She loved music and was a gifted pianist. For several years, she was a member of the Siesta Key Chapel Ringers English Handbell choir. Inez loved to laugh and had a tremendous sense of humor. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and sparkling blue eyes. Most of all, she was devoted to her three children and granddaughter. She cared deeply for them as they did for her.

Inez is survived by her brother Frank Black of Danville, VA.; her three daughters, Marilyn Snook (Richard) of Asheville, NC, Harriet Stopher of Sarasota, FL, and Carolyn Untz (Jeff) of Asheville, NC; and granddaughter Amy Snook of Brooklyn, NY.

SERVICE:

Friday, February 9, 12PM

Siesta Key Chapel

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to the American Red Cross.