Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival and 'Legends of Sleepy Hollow' all modify schedules.

The Making Strides Against Best Cancer fundraiser scheduled for Saturday at Nathan Benderson Park and the Saturday edition of the Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival both were cancelled on Friday due to the expected rain.

The Players Centre for Performing Arts moved back its fall festival and performances of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," from Saturday to Sunday. The event will still be held at the Sarasota Polo Club at its previously scheduled times.

The Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival will continue as usual Sunday, Oct. 20. The annual Buddy Walk, benefiting Manasota BUDS (Bringing Up Down Syndrome), held each year during the Pumpkin Festival, has been rescheduled from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26.