Improvements on the way to Siesta Key's Nora Patterson Park

Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler and County Commissioner Christian Ziegler introduced the Nora Patterson Park Improvement Project that will bring a new observation deck and restroom facility to the park on Wednesday.

Renamed from Bay Island Park in 2015, the public space that overlooks Roberts and Sarasota Bay has grown in popularity, according to Rissler. The improvement project is expected to be completed by the fall.

“Many of you know this park as a great spot for fishing and picnicking,” Rissler said. “As the popularity of this park has risen, so have our community’s needs within this park.”

Located just across the north drawbridge on Siesta Key, Nora Patterson Park has offered a beautiful view of the bays. With the coming, elevated observation deck, the view could get even clearer for park visitors.

Ziegler also voiced excitement toward the project. He called the park a gateway to Siesta Key and also praised the accessibility the park has provided.

“This will continue to compliment our beach on Siesta Key,” Ziegler said. “We have the best beach in the country here, if not the world. When complete, the observation deck and recreational areas will welcome even more users to the park.”

The improved restrooms could also make the park more accessible for more visitors. The current, temporary restroom facility will be replaced with two permanent, family-style restrooms.

During Ziegler’s presentation at the park, he explained that he had met a man that was recovering from cancer. The man told him that he uses the park rather than Siesta Key Beach because the walk from the parking lot to the water is much shorter at the park.

“This man had a tough time walking from the parking lot to the beaches, so he and his wife come here,” Ziegler said. “They are very excited about the restrooms. It means they can come to the park and enjoy it longer, and I think they are just two of many who feel that way.”

In addition to the observation deck and restrooms, the project will also bring a new equipment storage unit to the park and other general improvements, including a gate at the entrance of the park. The design of the improvements is reminiscent of pavilion building at Siesta Beach.

Although the park is located in the city of Sarasota, the park is county-operated.

Nora Patterson, the former county and city commissioner whom the park has been named after, also spoke at the project introduction event. She spoke humbly but with pride toward what the park will become in the future.

“The important thing is that this park will fulfill the needs and expectations of many people in the city and the county who support conservation of lands for the public to own and enjoy,” Patterson said. “This property is enjoyed by many people and is now going to become even more appreciated.”