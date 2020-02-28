Ice cream shop comes to University Town Center in Sarasota

Artisan ice cream maker Jeni's expected to open this summer in Sarasota.
A new spot for sweet treats is headed to the University Town Center corridor.
Jeni’s Sarasota ice cream shop is expected to open this summer at 190 N. Cattlemen Road, Unit 4, adjacent to Shake Shack, according to a press release.
The menu will offer flavors such as signature classic “Brown Butter Almond Brittle” and a line of dairy-free flavors.
Jeni Britton Bauer founded Jeni’s in 2002. Pints of Jeni’s have been available at area Publix and Whole Foods stores but this will be the first store location in Sarasota. Other locations operate around the country, the nearest in Tampa.
“We make ice cream to bring people together and design our shops as community gathering places,” said Bauer in a press release. “We’re excited to be joining a development built on the same ideals and look forward to becoming a destination at University Town Center.”