I-75 crash near University Parkway exit in Sarasota results in fatality

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that an unknown man died just before 3 a.m. Saturday when his Tesla veered off Interstate 75 southbound and hit a tree just north of the University Parkway exit.

The one-car crash resulted in the man's vehicle bursting into flames. The FHP report said the man was unable to exit the sedan. The man's age and city of residence are unknown. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Manatee County EMS.

The FHP is investigating.