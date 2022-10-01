I-75 crash near University Parkway exit in Sarasota results in fatality

FHP has yet to identify the man whose Tesla burst into flames after hitting a tree.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported that an unknown man died just before 3 a.m. Saturday when his Tesla veered off Interstate 75 southbound and hit a tree just north of the University Parkway exit.
The one-car crash resulted in the man's vehicle bursting into flames. The FHP report said the man was unable to exit the sedan. The man's age and city of residence are unknown. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Manatee County EMS.
The FHP is investigating.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.