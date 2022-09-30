Hurricane Ian topples host tree for popular bald eagles' nest in Lakewood Ranch

The eagles' tree has fallen in Lakewood Ranch.

For years, people with cameras set up across from Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church on White Eagle Boulevard to take photos of majestic bald eagles who made the tallest tree in front of the church their home.

Then came Hurricane Ian.

After the Category 4 hurricane went through the area Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the tree toppled.

It still is only leaning as the adjacent trees are keeping it from falling all the way to the ground, but it is likely to be cut down soon as the top half of the tree hangs over the main entrance to the church.

Most of the existing nest already had been blown away as mating eagles won't begin building new nests for another few weeks before the mating season begins.