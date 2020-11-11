Hurricane Eta news and updates

This page contains all Observer stories on Hurricane Eta. It will be updated as the storm develops.

1 p.m. — Sarasota County leaders urge residents to shelter in place. No evacuations have been ordered and no shelters have been opened.

11:45 a.m. — Tornado warning issued for Sarasota, Manatee counties. The National Weather Service is advising those in the affected area to take cover through 12:30 p.m.

11:36 a.m. — Lakewood Ranch area expected to see minimal effects of Hurricane Eta. Fast-moving storm has put low-lying and island communities on watch, but flooding not expected in East County.

11:35 a.m. — Longboat Key makes preparations ahead of Eta. The town is not planning to evacuate as of noon Wednesday.

11:15 a.m. — Hurricane Eta prompts early school closing in Sarasota; Manatee district says school buildings will close on Thursday and Friday, with distance learning still underway.