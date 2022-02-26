Hunsader Farms hosts Strawberry Fields Shabbat in east Bradenton

Sarasota 6-year-old Samantha Wagner stuck her hand out to a miniature Sicilian donkey and watched as it ate corn out of her hand.

"It tickled so much," Wagner said.

Sarasota's Charlotte Detwiler, who is 4, gets ready to feed animals with her 1-year-old sister, Emery Detwiler, and her mother, Laura Detwiler.

Wagner and her family joined other families who are members of Sarasota's Temple Emanu-El at Hunsader Farms in East County for Strawberry Fields Shabbat Feb. 26.

The families spent time feeding animals, went on a swamp buggy ride, picked strawberries and shared Shabbat prayers, blessings, songs and a story.

"It's always fun to have a change of scenery and it give kids new experiences while being together with the community," said Shauna Wagner, Samantha Wagner's mother.

Rabbi Michael Shefrin said being able to host Strawberry Fields Shabbat again after having to cancel last year's due to the pandemic was renewing.

"It's special to be back together in a space where everyone feels comfortable and can appreciate each other," Shefrin said.