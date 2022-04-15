Hundreds gather for Good Friday walk

Around 1,000 believers joined church leaders for a walk down Main Street during the annual Good Friday pilgrimage on April 15.

The event — put on by the Sarasota Ministerial Association and the Church of The Redeemer each year — saw hundreds meeting outside the Hollywood 11 Theater on Main Street to walk and stop at 14 stations representing Jesus' walk to his crucifixion.

Several church leaders and representatives spoke at the various stations before concluding at the Church of The Redeemer.