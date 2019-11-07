Children smother Willis Elementary School administrators in ice cream after beating fundraising goals.

Children at Robert E. Willis Elementary School were in for a treat Nov. 7, but it wasn't the typical kind.

Principal Kathy Price and Assistant Principal Billie-Jo Fintel climbed into blue inflatable kiddie pools, donned ponchos and goggles and soon became human sundaes, smothered in vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, cherries and other toppings.

The names of four children from each grade level, six staff members and two Parent Teacher Organization volunteers were drawn to

participate in the sundae creation.

"It was funny," fifth-grader Gionel Ramos-Vega said of smothering Price with whipped cream. "While we were spraying her, she was trying to cover herself. I was going for her sides.

"The best part was when I ran out, there was some on my hands," he added. "I got to eat it."

Price and Fintel threatened to launch ice cream at passersby with giant silver spoons, but mostly just laughed.

"Luckily, it was ice cream and not a hot fudge sundae," Price said. "It kept us cool."

The event was a reward to students for surpassing the school's $55,000 fundraising goal for the walkathon it held in September.

The PTO also purchased ice cream for the children to enjoy outside as they watched the event.