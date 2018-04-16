Police investigate found human remains

The Sarasota Police Department has launched an investigation into the discovery of human remains on Gillespie Avenue this afternoon.

The Police Department received a call about the remains shortly before 3:30 p.m. today, according to SPD spokeswoman Genevieve Judge. Children playing in the area reportedly discovered the body and alerted adults, who contacted the police.

Authorities are still working to identify the body. Judge said it’s unclear how long it will take before the identity is known.

The department’s dive team, criminal investigations division and crime scene technicians are responding to the scene, according to a SPD release.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.