Hudson Crossing condo sells for $1.84 million

A condominium in Hudson Crossing tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. SPE#107 LLC sold the Unit PH-C condominium at 888 S. Orange Ave. to Michael Seery, of Sarasota, for $1.84 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,511 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.9 million in 2015.

SARASOTA

Avondale

Claudio Ruben and Luisa Bustamante, trustees, sold the home at 1810 Lincoln Drive to Atul and Jodie Vashishta, of Sarasota, for $1,485,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,743 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.45 million in 2014.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 1120 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Carol Dechant, of Sarasota, for $1,114,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,849 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $820,000 in 2014.

Bayview Heights Addition

Kenneth and Sabrina Meredith, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1773 Bayview Drive to Irwin and Montana Taplinger, of Sarasota, for $1,075,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.1 million in 2014.

Desota Park

Duncan and Patricia Miller, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1954 Datura St. to Kurt and Kay Freyberger, of Fort Thomas, Ky., for $872,600. Built in 1946, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,763 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $715,000 in 2013.

Portofino on the Bay

Gary and Delilah Simmons, of Hixson, Tenn., sold their Unit 16 condominium at 1650 Assisi Drive to Portofino Custom Homes LLC for $600,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2015.

Le Chateau

Laura Pearson and Donald Wood, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 22 condominium at 37 Sunset Drive to Cynthia Belar and Jean-Louis Monfraix, of Gainesville, for $570,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,066 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2005.

Harbor House West

Linnie Lee Jarvis, trustee, sold the Unit 21 condominium at 226 Golden Gate Point to Erin Morphy, of Ontario, Canada, for $525,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,396 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2014.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Christi McDowell, Johnathan Cameron and William McDowell, of Venice, sold their home at 5835 Cavano Drive to Arthur and Diane Miller, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,886 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $374,100 in 2014.

Phillippi Landings

John O’Neil, trustee, of Estero, sold the Unit 206 condominium at 5591 Cannes Circle to Kimberly Kelly-Griffin, of Sarasota, for $462,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $619,400 in 2006.

Alinari

Roy Truby and Golden Clifton, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 310 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Erik and Joni Luxembourg, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2007.

Southpointe Shores

Jorge Rodriguez and Sarah Rodriguez, of Altamonte Springs, sold their home at 7601 Cove Terrace to Thomas and Christine Blanch, of Ruskin, for $400,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,211 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $347,000 in 2016.

Huntington Pointe

Penelope Upton, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4152 Hearthstone Drive to Sunrise Peak Inc. for $388,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,719 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $96,600 in 2016.

Renaissance

Allan Depew and Kathleen Merlino, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1108 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Jeffrey and Sharon Miller, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,355 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2001.

The Landings South

Suedelle Ault, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 203 condominium at 1609 Starling Drive to Tony Lococo, of Siesta Key, for $353,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,899 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,000 in 2013.

South Gate

Johan and Britt Lindstrom sold their home at 2518 S. Brink Ave. to Matthew May, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,602 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2015.

Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Josef Niehuser IRA sold the home at 2904 Homasassa Road to Richard Good and Margaret Rowell Good, of Sarasota, for $281,500. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,386 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2013.

Palm Gardens

James Oaks, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 6 condominium at 445 S. Palm Ave. to T&L RE Holdings LLC for $324,900. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 954 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2009.

Gulf Gate

Joshua and Jillian Haley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2404 Gulf Gate Drive to Amy Davis, of Sarasota, for $307,500. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,599 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,900 in 2014.

Phillippi Gardens

Anthony Hutchins, of N. Andover, Mass., and Richard Hutchins, of Wolfeboro, N.H., sold their home at 2539 Waneta Drive to Derek and Joanna Fotch, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,677 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $127,000 in 2012.

Gulf Gate East

Nadia Gallagher sold the home at 3833 Easton St. to Aldo Boldi and Enid Rodriquez, of Sarasota, for $272,500. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,456 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,900 in 2009.

Village Green Club Estates

Michael and Maria Deaton, of Asheboro, N.C., sold their home at 3376 Sheffield Circle to Johnathan Cameron, of Sarasota, for $271,800. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,509 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2017.

Gulf Gate Woods

Michael and Katherine Moulton, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2839 Hardee Drive to Valerie Barcelos, of Sarasota, for $267,500. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,856 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2005.

Grove Lawn

Thomas and Alice Lovell, of Sarasota, and Thomas Lovell Jr., of O’Fallon, Mo., sold their home at 2136 Hyde Park St. to Shannon Adamson, of Sarasota, for $260,400. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $216,500 in 2004.

Colonial Terrace

Sally Place, trustee, and Nancy Klein sold the home at 2837 Valley Forge St. to KG Investments 3228 LLC for $260,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,110 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $92,000 in 1989.

Pine Shores Estates

Christopher Widell, of Lutz, sold his home at 6154 Beechwood Ave. to Thomas Triggs, Adrienne Triggs and Cecelia Goldstein, of Staten Island, N.Y., for $260,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 948 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $209,000 in 2016.

Denham Acres

Billy Hipsher, of Sarasota, sold his home at 6136 Carlton Ave. to Judith and Christopher Berliner, of Sarasota, for $251,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,318 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2004.

Town and Country Estates

Wellpell LLC sold the home at 3474 Austin St. to William Bennett, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,246 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $88,000 in 2009.

SIESTA KEY

Bay Island Shores

Dale Budzon, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 830 Siesta Drive to Pedro Briceno and Tonantzin Matheus, of Sarasota, for $1,585,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,499 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,315,000 in 2015.

Midnight Cove

Vivian Hess, trustee, of Tallahassee, sold the Unit 121 condominium at 6342 Midnight Pass Road to The Parking Co. for $1.33 million. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,533 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $87,700 in 1977.

George Angello Jr., trustee, of Englewood, sold the Unit 212 condominium at 6342 Midnight Pass Road to A-Karrasel Enterprises Ltd. for $650,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 852 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $47,800 in 1977.

Siesta’s Bayside

ML Property Projects LLC sold the home at 659 Tropical Circle to Ernest Geballe, of Sarasota, for $860,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,958 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2016.

Siesta Gulf View

John and Carolyn Kim, of Saskatchewan, Canada, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 420 Beach Road to Robert and Kimberly McCarty, of Portsmouth, Va., for $757,500. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,316 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in 2013.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Larry and Martha Wesley, trustees, sold the Unit 404 condominium at 6266 Midnight Pass Road to Midnight Tango LLC for $705,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,263 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2002.

Village West

Betty Rack, trustee, of Cincinnati, sold the Unit 111 condominium at 5242 Avenida Navarra to Linda Manglass, of Washington, D.C., for $530,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 960 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 1998.

John and Elizabeth Gill, of Arlington, Va., sold their Unit 16 condominium at 5860 Midnight Pass Road to Xenos and Alison Sroka, of Portland, Conn., for $510,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,241 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,000 in 2005.

Siesta Town House

Anthony Borthwick, of Osprey, sold his Unit 203 condominium at 4532 Ocean Blvd. to TB Florida Investments II LLC for $460,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2009.

The Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

David Kohout, trustee, of Lake Wylie, S.C., sold the Unit 307 condominium at 5961 Midnight Pass Road to Craig and Michelle Agnew, of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, for $460,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2004.

Tortuga Beach

Theresa Anzaldua, of Farmington, Conn., sold her Unit 301 condominium at 8750 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Mary Wierzba, of Muskego, Wis., for $436,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,232 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $363,500 in 2017.

Siesta Beach House

Mark and Tara Doyle, of Toronto, Canada, sold their Unit 210 condominium at 5950 Midnight Pass Road to Bryan and Janice Kasprisin, of Joliet, Ill., for $355,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 780 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,000 in 2015.

Our House at the Beach

Nancy Kuhnell, trustee, sold the Unit C-219 condominium at 1157 Lake House Circle to Jennifer and Daniel Mueller, of Mason, Ohio, for $340,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,000 in 2004.

Bay Oaks

Patrick and Irene De Salaiz, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit C-11 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to James and Faye English, of Columbus, Ohio, for $275,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $60,000 in 1992.

PALMER RANCH

Villa Fiore

Philip and Marjory Campbell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8009 Via Fiore to William and Melinda Brizendine, of Lexington, Ky., for $625,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 2,796 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2017.

Stonebridge

Allan Cage and Jayne Cage, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7367 Ridge Road to Sean and Christine Henderson, of Cibolo, Texas, for $373,500. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,071 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2005.

Villagewalk

Maria DaSilva, of Jackson Heights, N.Y., sold her home at 5393 Davini St. to David Bryant and Marie Brander, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2009.

Villas at Deer Creek

Robert Angers II, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4628 Deer Trail Blvd. to Philip Lindenbaum and Belinda Chase, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,412 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 1994.

Isles of Sarasota

Robert and Charlotte Ferretti, of Tiburon, Calif., sold their home at 1530 Burgos Drive to William Harrison and Lisa Connelly, of Sarasota, for $262,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $352,400 in 2006.

Lakeshore Village

Paula John sold her Unit 111 condominium at 3850 Wilshire Circle W. to Carol Twigg, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,606 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $203,000 in 2003.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 4456 Aqua Mirage St. to Westley Soto and Angeles Funes, of Sarasota, for $253,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Jon and Arzu Dickinson and Jeffrey Dickinson sold their home at 9532 Knightsbridge Circle to Darren and Marianne Rutledge, of Sarasota, for $412,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in January.

Ballantrae

Anna Fox, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 21C condominium at 7328 Killarney Drive to E. June Grubbs, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $157,500 in 2001.

OSPREY

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Jill Tadevich, trustee, of Palos Heights, Ill., sold the Unit 701 condominium at 401 N. Point Road to Paul and Nancy Schachter, of Osprey, for $730,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $653,000 in 2003.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Timothy and April Hamilton, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 216 Keel Way to Bradley and Sarah Gwirtz, of North Venice, for $610,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,419 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2000.

Julie Kavanagh, of Sarasota, sold her home at 134 Yacht Harbor Drive to Carl Lowry and Jacqueline Lowry, trustees, of Osprey, for $465,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,233 square feet of living area.

Bay Pointe Vista II

Michael Pender Jr., trustee, sold the Unit 604 condominium at 232 Hidden Bay Drive to Stephen and Karen Eley, of Venice, for $515,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,000 square feet of living area.

Park Trace Estates

Calvin and Linda Pierson, of Osprey, sold their home at 130 Willow Bend Way to Steven Boyack, of Osprey, for $515,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,683 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $277,400 in 2001.

Willowbend

Masako and Isao Kimura, of Clark, Nev., sold their home at 1224 Chalet Court to Nicole and Nathan Castro, of Osprey, for $472,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,336 square feet of living area.

Ronald and Phyllis Casciato sold their home at 1266 Thornapple Drive to Julia Bondarenko, of Osprey, for $462,500. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,261 square feet of living area.

South Creek

James and Margaret Boyd, of Osprey, sold their home at 1729 S. Creek Lane to James and Lea Mei Buchanan, of Osprey, for $363,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, five baths and 3,072 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2001.

Lake Vista IV

Russell and Cathleen Smith sold their Unit 2103 condominium at 293 Hidden Bay Drive to Tonya Trombley, of Sebring, for $315,500. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,568 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2016.

NOKOMIS

Laurel Landings Estates

Jerry and Deborah Neth, of Austin, Texas, sold their home at 1139 Kings Way Drive to James Haas and Norhala Houck, of Nokomis, for $800,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,520 square feet of living area.

Blackburn Ridge

Paula and Suellen Maneely, of Nokomis, sold their home at 16866 Full Sail Way to Noel Bergeron, of Okemos, Mich., for $660,500. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,538 square feet of living area.

Mission Valley Estates

Ronald and Carol Sandborn, of Ocala, sold their home at 1860 Mackintosh Blvd. to Lawrence and Louise Gozzard, of Georgetown, Del., for $375,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,996 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 2003.

Sorrento South

Cheryl Walsh sold her home at 2305 Goya Drive to Jose and Johanna Fuste, of Nokomis, for $365,500. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,925 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2017.

Sorrento East

William Grover, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2241 Lakewood Drive to Edwin and Joan Wright, of Nokomis, for $307,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,886 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 1994.

Sorrento Village

Ronald and Carol Roeder, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 41 condominium at 41 Cavallini Drive to Mary Ellen Bergo, trustee, of Nokomis, for $259,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,499 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2017.