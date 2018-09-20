Hudson Bayou home sells for $2.3 million

A home in Hanson Bayou tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. GSR Florida Property Holdings II LLC sold the home at 3431 Edmondson Court to Clyde Purmort III, of Sarasota, for $2.3 million. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,360 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in 2014.

SARASOTA

Oyster Bay Estates

Michael and Michael Ogilvie, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1624 N. Lake Shore Drive to Phillip and Susan Mihm, of Nokomis, for $1,825,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,424 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $925,000 in 2008.

Booth’s

Dilip Mathew and Cynthia Adams, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1715 Arlington St. to Brian O’Brien and Kathleen O’Brien, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1.65 million. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,741 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,465,000 in 2015.

Vue

Iain and Joyce Melville, of Fulton, Ga., sold their Unit 1406 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Larry Johnson, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,475,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,701 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,050,500 in 2017.

Sarabande

Marc and Nina Schreiber, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 84 condominium at 340 S. Palm Ave. to Fernando and Heidi Riveron, of Wausau, Wis., for $1.26 million. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,774 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.06 million in 2014.

Fisherman’s Bay

Bryan and Tammy Berry, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8963 Fishermans Bay Drive to Donald and Lori McCrea, of Miller Place, N.Y., for $775,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,805 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $821,500 in 2014.

Dolphin Tower

Donald Faust, of Stowe, Pa., sold his Unit 7-H condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Henry Kraus, of Osprey, for $625,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $362,400 in 2017.

MGA Adventures Inc. sold the Unit 14-B condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Darina Buettner, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $30,000 in 2012.

Bay View Heights Addition

Barbara Fleener sold her home at 2516 S. Osprey, Ave. to John Burns III, trustee, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,437 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $542,000 in 2013.

Kentwood Estates

David and Evelyn Williams, of Washington, D.C., sold their home at 1550 Eastbrook Drive to Frederic and Armelle Greene, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in 2015.

Sylvan Shores

Janson Sommers, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1124 Cedar Terrace to Whimsyzone LLC for $500,000. Built in 1947, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 836 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 2008.

Golfview

Susan Dirkes, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2709 Belvoir Blvd. to Donna Boynton, trustee, of Sarasota, for $441,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,000 in 2015.

The Boatyard

Charlie and Courtney Shrem, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 103 condominium at 1584 Stickney Point Road to D&L Lucky 7 LLC for $370,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $288,000 in 2003.

Riverwood Park

Philip and Renee Sadler, of Blairsville, Ga., sold their home at 2255 Kalin Lane to Michael and Jennifer Sorensen, of Sarasota, for $360,300. Built in 1955, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,755 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,000 in 2014.

South Gate

Steven and Megan Mauro, of Concord, N.C., sold their home at 2820 Suncrest Drive to Charles and Christine Boyd, of Sarasota, for $351,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,791 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,000 in 2012.

Russell and Stacey Anderson sold their home at 2520 Bougainvillea St. to Julia Ben-Avi, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,614 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2010.

Chad Everhart, of San Marcos, Calif., sold his home at to SALAMB LLC for $275,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,661 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2005.

South Side Park

Matthew Lineberger sold the home at 2735 Grove Place to Joseph and Lori Soldi, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,780 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2016.

The Uplands

Phyllis Childers, of Bradenton, sold her home at 436 Poincianna Drive to Sandra Grigsby-Arnade and Carlos Arnade, of Oakton, Va., for $350,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,418 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2011.

River Forest

Mario Albuerne, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2123 Alvarado to Jeffrey and Gea Miller, of Eden Prairie, Minn., for $335,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,550 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2014.

Gulf Gate Woods

Marcia Robbins, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7343 Biltmore Drive to Michael and Paige Jones, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2011.

Gulf Gate

Linda Lance LLC sold the home at 6947 Antigua Place to Travis Milliron, of Sarasota, for $312,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,639 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $105,000 in 1994.

Indian Beach

The Bank of New York Mellon, trustee, sold the home at 771 Indian Beach Circle to Robin Thomas, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,819 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $156,000 in 1996.

Westlake Estates

Earl and Marie Brown, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5376 Fox Run Road to Larry and Bonnie Woodmansee, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,093 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2015.

Hibiscus Park

Nikitas Iacovos, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2085 Sunnyside Lane to Christopher Rielly and Clair Rielly, of Sarasota, for $287,500. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,232 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,200 in 1999.

North Vamo

Casey Young sold the home at 1916 Colleen St. to Douglas Matejka and Francine Woerner, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,576 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $261,400 in 2016.

Colonial Terrace

Lee and Mallory Tufte, of Fairview, N.C., sold their home at 2934 Concord St. to Christine Roberts, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,674 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,000 in 2014.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Patricia May sold her home at 1904 Brookhaven Drive to Maynard and Sara Miller, of Shipshewana, Ind., for $275,000. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,382 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $112,500 in 1990.

Greenbriar Homes

Ryan Hansen and Nicholas Wozniak, of Savannah, Ga., sold their home at 2969 Bay St. to Pedro Fuerte and Augelina Martinez, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,687 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $214,000 in 2017.

The Landings South

Eric and Esme Faerber, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 104 condominium at 1718 Starling Drive to Helen McGowan, trustee, of Sarasota, for $272,500. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2014.

Poinsettia Park

John and Judy Hangartner, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1354 Tarpon Ave. to Daniel Potthast, of Sarasota, for $253,400. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $48,000 in 1992.

SIESTA KEY

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Thievon Investments LLC sold the Unit 301 condominium at 6264 Midnight Pass Road to Hefner Three LLC for $1.1 million. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $548,000 in 2008.

Siesta Breakers

Elizabeth and Louis Colantuono, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 217 condominium at 6480 Midnight Pass Road to Abernethy Adventures LLC for $989,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 1998.

Crystal Sands

Sistas LLC sold the Unit 1106 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Equity Trust Co. for $900,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,600 in 2001.

C. James Clemens, trustee, and Barbara Clemens, of Plymouth, Mich., sold the Unit 610 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Arbor View Enterprises LLC for $850,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area.

Somerset Cove

Mark O’Hara, trustee, sold the Unit 6 condominium at 3947 Somerset Drive to Anthony Ruiz and Nicole Ruiz, trustees, of Edgerton, Wis., for $796,300. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,758 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $476,300 in 2012.

Fisherman’s Haven

Jane St. Hill sold the Unit 503 condominium at 9150 Blind Pass Road to Nabil and Julie Aziz, of Jamesville, N.Y., for $540,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,450 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 1991.

Bay Tree Club

Marylou Segreti, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 303 condominium at 8630 Midnight Pass Road to Luis Diaz-Rosario and Massally Diaz-Barcenas, of Tampa, for $537,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,115 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2006.

Sunset Royale

D&E Investment & Consulting Inc. sold the Unit 112 condominium at 711 Beach Road to Sherry Abell, of Medina, Ohio, for $425,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 927 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $63,000 in 2005.

Sara Sands

Toba Greenbaum, of Germantown, Md., sold her home at 5134 Sandy Beach Ave. to Lois Greenbaum, trustee, of Sarasota, for $407,800. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,258 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,000 in 2005.

PALMER RANCH

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Douglas and Carol Conley, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 9473 Cedar Ridge Lane to Robert and Regina Bryson, of Easton, Pa., for $659,900. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,516 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2008.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Chad and Kimberly Cerullo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6018 Anise Drive to Jorge and Carla Repollet, of Sarasota, for $510,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,930 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $444,200 in 2017.

Bouchard Gardens

Debby Miedema, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 101 condominium at 5256 Bouchard Circle to Carolyn Michielsen, trustee, of Sarasota, for $361,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2017.

Palmer Square West

Kelly Thomton and Jeffrey Barron, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 9 condominium at 3655 Square W. Lane to Frank and Hazel O’Donnell, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,806 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2016.

Villagewalk

Jill Funkhouser, of Moorefield, W.Va., sold her home at 7863 Bergamo Ave. to Stephen and Sarah Devlin, of Glasgow, England, for $315,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2017.

John Boschelli, Donna Shabosky, Michael Boschelli and Mark Boschelli, of Geneva, Ill., sold their home at 5766 Tristino Lane to Gary and Catherine Amato, of Sarasota, for $303,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,200 in 2005.

Stoneybrook Verandas

Hoist Sales & Service Inc. sold the Unit 223 condominium at 8911 Veranda Way to David Delaro and Julia Hoffend, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,414 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2017.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Joan Brennan, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3732 Castellon Court to Charles Reith and Pinprapa Nurukka, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,757 square feet of living area.

Palmer Square East

Carole and Joseph Carotenuto, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 9 condominium at 3975 Square East Lane to Kris Howard, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,196 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2005.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Parviz Daneshjoo, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1608 condominium at 4450 Streamside Court to Mark and Susan Swinnerton, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2012.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Carol Freedman and Dawn Marie Burcham sold their home at 1242 Southbay Drive to Peter and Amanda Fernandez, of Osprey, for $805,000. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,513 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $585,000 in 2005.

The Villas at Osprey Harbor Village

Simone Gold, of Los Angeles, sold her Unit QPH condominium at 14041 Bellagio Way to Beth Riches, of Osprey, for $630,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,088 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2015.

Doug and Catherine Hendrie, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit F2 condominium at 14021 Bellagio Way to Jean Paul Paschall, of Sarasota, for $452,500. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,061 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $266,000 in 2012.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Kenneth and Gabrielle Zawacki, of Osprey, sold their home at 1415 Seafarer Drive to Richard and Tracy Walshaw, of Osprey, for $480,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,769 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $234,500 in 1999.

Rivendell

Joseph Ferrara and Joan VanDyke sold their home at 496 Meadow Sweet Circle to Ellen O’Day, of Osprey, for $314,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,589 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 1999.

Sorrento Villas

Vicki Mitchell, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 124 condominium at 124 Villa Drive to Ricky and Margaret Beasley, of Osprey, for $296,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $176,000 in 2014.

Fannie Mae sold the Unit 205 condominium at 205 Tina Island Drive to James Bailey, of Osprey, for $280,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,404 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $116,000 in 1988.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento Woods

William Wunderlich, of High Ridge, Mo., sold his home at 1205 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to David and Amy Fretz, of Nokomis, for $428,000. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,005 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $236,000 in 2000.

Pinto Estates

John and Joyce Zalud, of Englewood, sold their home at 845 Pinto Circle to Steven and Pamela Nelson, of Porter Ranch, Calif., for $390,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,994 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $198,000 in 2001.

Sorrento East

Frances Tyler, of Nokomis, sold her home at 318 Signorelli Drive to Nicolas and Veronique Moussier, of Nokomis, for $268,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2015.