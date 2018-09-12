Hotels check in to growth in Manatee

Despite a dip in occupancy rates, East County continues to experience growth in its hotel industry.

The company I75-SR64 Development Inc. has submitted plans to Manatee County for a two-hotel and retail development at the southwest corner of Interstate 75 and State Road 64.

Those hotels represent another 200 rooms and are part of a five-tenant shopping strip immediately south and east of the Wendy’s and Tusker Wash at 65th Court East.

The project is going forward even though the hotel industry STR report (formerly known as Smith Travel Research) shows occupancy for East County hotels is down 3.6% year to date, and 10.3% for the past three months.

Rob Ferguson, corporate director of sales for Even Hotel Sarasota-Lakewood Ranch and Fairfield Inn and Suites Lakewood Ranch, said more business, homes and special events will have to come to the area before further hotel expansion makes sense.

Even so, new projects forge ahead.

I75-SR64 Development Inc. representative John Cavoli, owner of Cavoli Engineering Inc., said his project is going through the process to rezone the land from its agricultural designation to allow a planned mixed-use development.

Although the plans submitted indicate the hotel will be a Wisdom Hotel brand, Cavoli said nothing is finalized yet.

“This is very early in the process,” Cavoli said. “They haven’t decided about brands.”

He estimated the proposal would go to public hearing for the rezoning in December or January.

The commercial strip includes up to five tenants, each ranging from 1,300 to 1,800 square feet for a total of 7,500 square feet.

Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said seven hotels or resorts have opened, are under construction in the past year or are about to break ground in Manatee County. Those projects, representing about 800 rooms, will expand the county’s short-term rental pool to about 9,200 rooms, a growth rate of 8.7% in just a year’s time. Five years ago, there were 6,500 short-term rental rooms in the county.

Sarasota-based hotel developer Steve Mullen, of Floridays Development Co., said the area’s beaches, University Town Center shopping district, sports tourism and the future addition of Mote Marine Laboratory’s aquarium at Nathan Benderson Park makes it attractive for hotels.

Also coming to East County is the WoodSpring Suites, slated for Tara at the southwest corner of I-75 and State Road 70. It offers an extended-stay concept that could appeal to individuals with homes under construction or looking to explore the area, he said.

Falcione said the bureau generally does not comment on whether there’s a need for more hotels in the area, except for the need for a hotel attached to the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

100 Sunrise Inn, 668 67th St. Circle E., Bradenton

54 Americas Best Value Inn, 607 67th St. Circle E., Bradenton

57 Days Inn by Wyndham 644 67th St. Circle E., Bradenton

60 Best Western Plus, 648 67th St. Circle E., Bradenton

121 Motel 6, 660 67th St. Circle E., Bradenton

70 Quality Inn, 580 66th St. Court E., Bradenton

STATE ROAD 70 (Exit 217)

78 Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 5464 Lena Road, Lakewood Ranch

79 Country Inn & Suites by Raddison, 5610 Manor Hill Way, Bradenton

UNIVERSITY PARKWAY IN MANATEE (Exit 213)

87 Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, 6105 Exchange Way, Bradenton

122 Hyatt Place, 6021 Exchange Way, Lakewood Ranch,

132 Courtyard by Marriott, 8305 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton

102 Hampton Inn & Suites, 8565 Cooper Creek Blvd., Sarasota

UNIVERSITY IN SARASOTA (Exit 213)

128 Even Hotel, 8433, 6231 Lake Osprey Dr., Sarasota

133 Homewood Suites by Hilton, 305 N. Cattlemen Road, Sarasota

SIDEBAR: MORE COMING

In Manatee County, there already are five hotel or resort properties under construction or ready to open and another two preparing to break ground.

Under construction or recently opened are:

Zota Beach Resort on Longboat Key (Opened June 2018): 188 rooms

Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club (Opened November 2017): 37 suites

Legacy Hotel at IMG Academy (Under construction): 140 rooms

The SpringHill Suites by Marriott (Under construction): 131 rooms

Home2 Suites by Hilton (Opened August 2018): 105 rooms

Coming soon are the 160-room Margaritaville on Palma Sola Bay and WoodSpring Suites, a 123-room hotel slated in Tara, at the southwest corner of I-75 and State Road 70. Plans for the True Hilton currently are under county review.

SIDEBAR: Hotel stats

The hotel industry STR report shows occupancy for Lakewood Ranch area hotels is down 3.6% year to date, but 10.3% for the last three months.

Rob Ferguson, corporate director of sales for Even Hotel Sarasota-Lakewood Ranch and Fairfield Inn and Suites Lakewood Ranch, said several hotels have opened and existing hotels are seeing lower occupancy rates as their customers disperse and try the new facilities. Rates also will become more competitive.

The demand for rooms hasn’t changed, but the supply has.

“It typically takes a year for the new hotels to get up to speed, but there is an immediate impact,” he said.

