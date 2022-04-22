Honorees recognized at Corinthian Dinner

The Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation paid tribute to its top supporters with its Corinthian Society Dinner on April 20.

The annual dinner returned after nearly two years away with more than 300 of the health nonprofit's members and donors meeting at Michael's On East. The Corinthian Society composes the people who have donated more than $25,000 to SMHF.

Board of trustees chair Deb Kabinoff and Norther Trust market leader Paul Hudson gave the opening welcome before SMH President and CEO David Verinder and SMHF President Mason Ayers gave updates on the hospital and foundation respectively.

A number of trustees, honorees, patrons and Legacy Society members were then given awards.