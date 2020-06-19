Home on Kingfisher Lane sells for $2.725 million

A home in Longboat Key Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Green Heron Developments LLP sold the home at 581 Kingfisher Lane to Donald Murray and Romaney Berson, of Summit, N.J., for $2,725,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,925 square feet of living area.

Sabal Cove

Karen Lee Blanc, trustee, and Jennifer Pritchard, on behalf of Truist Bank, trustee, sold the home at 3324 Sabal Cove Lane to Richard and Karoline Smith, of N. Chatham, Mass., for $1,087,500. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,655 square feet of living area.

Bird Key

Franklin and Rebecca Sachs, of Sarasota, sold their home at 258 Robin Drive to Park & Play RV Inc. for $1.05 million. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,607 square feet of living area. It sold for $975,000 in 2011.

Longboat Key Yacht and Tennis Club

Veronica Meuser, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 101 condominium at 4215 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joseph and Julie Marshall, of Dallas, for $920,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,542 square feet of living area. It sold for $790,000 in 2016.

Sea Gate Club

Evan Kraft, of Wayne, N.J., and Sasha Benderly Kraft, of Baltimore, sold their Unit 4-F condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Janus Forslund and Tina Long-Forslund, of Sarasota, for $665,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,513 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2013.

Fairway Bay

Priscilla Gerber, of Naples, sold the Unit 502 condominium at 1910 Harbourside Drive to Donald Friedman, of Longboat Key, for $525,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $555,000 in 2004.

Michael and Susan Conner, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 452 condominium at 2020 Harbourside Drive to Ileana Alvarez-Jacinto, of Wausau, Wis., for $385,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,900 in 2018.

Saint Judes Drive

Harold Cullison and Christine Gorman Cullison sold their home at 767 Saint Judes Drive N. to Charles and Marguerite Godels, of St. Petersburg, for $525,000. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,780 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2017.

Tarawitt Drive

Michael Lendrihas, of Plano, Texas, sold his home at 691 Tarawitt Drive to Charles and Raquel Barrios, of Lakeland, for $450,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,250 square feet of living area. It sold for $122,500 in 1992.

Longboat Harbour

Andrew Tanchel, of Stevensville, Md., sold his Unit 202 condominium at 4420 Exeter Drive to Phyllis Ruth and James Anthony Kaplan, of Longboat Key, for $393,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2005.

William Joseph Burger and Brenda Maureen Nelson sold their Unit 104 condominium at 4310 Falmouth Drive to Lynn Biega Karen Bloomfield, trustees, of Sarasota, for $263,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 667 square feet of living area. It sold for $209,000 in 2008.