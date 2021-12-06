Home of Longboat Key pioneer on the market

A Longboat Key home with a deep connection to one of the island’s pioneers recently reached the market for $4.5 million.

The 1953 home build by Herb Field, one of the founders of the town and the developer of the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort, is in the gated Bayou Hammock neighborhood at 6555 Bayou Hammock Road.

The wooded property overlooks Bishops Bayou and is listed for sale by Robert Lunt of Realty One Group.

According to information supplied by the listing agent, the rustic home features cypress wood and mosaic tile floors. There’s a pool, 90 feet of waterfront, two offices and a library.

Richard and Allison Estrin bought the property in 1995 for $875,000 from the Field family.

Field’s brainchild, carved out of Longboat Key’s beachfront wilderness, was originally called the Colony Beach Club and featured small cabins, said Tim Field, Herb's son. It wasn't too long before Field said his father changed the name to Colony Beach Resort as some thought club meant the property was private. Field changed the name again to the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort when the sport began taking off.

The Colony property was sold in 1972 to Murf Klauber.