The following residential real estate transactions took place between Oct. 5-9. A home in the Oaks II tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Gregory Benedict, of Sarasota, sold his home at 931 Blue Heron Overlook to James Renacci, trustee, of Wadsworth, Ohio, for $2.65 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,977 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,449,000 in 2016.

Top Sales SARASOTA Vue Arthur Levenson, trustee, sold the Unit 702 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Stewart and Andrea Lipson, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,931 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,102,600 in 2017. SIESTA KEY Ocean Beach Charles and Julie Doyle sold their home at 531 Givens St. to Michael and Heather Greve, of Greenwood, Ind., for $1,045,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,866 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.2 million in 2015. PALMER RANCH Deer Creek Caroline Carolena Blair, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8691 Woodbriar Drive to Stephen and Patricia Levy, of Sarasota, for $565,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,890 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2010. NOKOMIS Bayshore Road Bayshore Houses Marketing Inc. sold two properties at 2321 Bayshore Road to Douglas Finkel and Jody Gray, of Nokomis, for $1.4 million. The first was built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,638 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,539 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $860,000 in 2009.

SARASOTA

Aqualane Estates

Gerald and Louise Rathay sold their home at 1807 Stanford Lane to Reed and Diana Giasson, of Sarasota, for $740,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2013.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 903 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Earl Wright, of Sarasota, for $659,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,161 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $633,000 in 2018.

Johnson Estates

John Compton, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1524 Pine Bay Drive to Majestik Homes LLC for $480,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,477 square feet of living area.

Pier 550

Diane Brandlein, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 3 condominium at 522 Golden Gate Point to Elizabeth Bueker, of Sarasota, for $469,000. Built in 1948, it has one bedroom, one bath and 563 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2017.

Homecroft

Robert Detweiler, trustee, sold the home at 3520 Gardenia St. to Troy Ridge Land Holdings Ltd. for $467,500. Built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,592 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2018.

Bayview Homes

Loda Assets LLC sold the Unit 302 condominium at 5408 Eagles Point Circle to John Sellstedt and Linda Harounian, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,695 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,000 in 2019.

Sunset Towers

Pierre and Lucia van Pottelsberghe de la Potterie, of Hebron, Ky., sold their Unit 206 condominium at 11 Sunset Drive to Michelle Murray and Richard Alex Loesche, of Eureka, Mo., for $419,900. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,433 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2010.

South Gate

Nicholas and Danielle Roberts, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2627 Jefferson Circle to Felicia DeRowe, of Sarasota, for $372,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,533 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $163,000 in 2009.

Golfview

Christy Allen, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2633 Colorado St. to Andre and Victoria Helmuth, of Sarasota, for $368,800. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,000 in 2019.

Riverwood Park

James Johnson and Richard Meneely, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4735 Riverwood Circle to Anthony and Susan Lee, of Sarasota, for $327,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,663 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2012.

Pelican Cove

Manuel Kaplan and Eve Kaplan, trustees, sold the Unit T-133 condominium at 1700 Treehouse Circle to Leonard and Alice Hawrilenko, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,774 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2004.

Phillippi Gardens

Nathan Dunn Adrienne Sollecito sold their home at 2434 Britannia Road to Elwood and Suzanne Byler, of Belleville, Pa., for $281,500. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,341 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $168,000 in 2014.

Crooked Creek

Robert Ravin, trustee, of Ann Arbor, Mich., sold the Unit 3354 condominium at 3354 Thornwood Road to Michelle Lee Snyder, of Sarasota, for $266,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,683 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 1991.

Correll

Jessica Masterson, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3939 Iroquois Drive to Pinellas Equities LLC for $265,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $103,400 in 2013.

SIESTA KEY

Ocean Beach

Gerald and Jennifer O’Dea, of Weatogue, Conn., sold their home at 521 Givens St. to David Moe, of Pequot Lakes, Minn., for $915,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $782,500 in 2004.

Siesta Beach Villas

Andrew and Terri Jessen, of Naples, sold their Unit 2 condominium at 305 Beach Road to Michael Alan Smith and Theresa Marie Kunzle, of Dallas, for $885,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $780,000 in 2017.

Starlite Roof

Kenneth Robert Crouse and Ellen Louise Crouse, of Gladwin, Mich., sold their Unit C condominium at 9240 Midnight Pass Road to Baydreaming LLC for $550,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2014.

Bay Tree Club

Sandra Johnston, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit 408 condominium at 8625 Midnight Pass Road to Ronald and Suzanne Brown, of Marysville, Pa., for $375,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,160 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,000 in 2005.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

John and Pamela Raleigh, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5746 Hydrangea Circle to Robert and Jessica Ferraro, of Sarasota, for $545,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $473,700 in 2015.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Robert and Barbara Winslow, of Dayton, Ohio, sold their home at 8908 Grey Oaks Ave. to Douglas and Crystal Sargent, of San Diego, for $525,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,031 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 1999.

Mary Ellen Anton and Mark Stephen Fedor sold their home at 9563 Forest Hills Circle to Gary and Frances Feldman, of Boston, for $285,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,766 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $389,900 in 2006.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Thomas and Wendy Bastian, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5360 Popoli Way to Charles and Terri Sofokles, of Red Hook, N.Y., for $480,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,682 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $449,400 in 2018.

Isles of Sarasota

Igor Zoulkarneev and Olga Gousseinova, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 6153 Abaco Drive to Angelo and Ruth Roatti, of Haledon, N.J., for $470,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,489 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $503,400 in 2013.

The Hamptons

Richard and Carol Koehler sold their home at 5224 Highbury Circle to Amanda Pileggi, of Sarasota, for $417,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,182 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2016.

Westwoods at Sunrise Country Club

Nancy June, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 33 condominium at 6747 Approach Road to John and Kimberly Sheridan, of Sarasota, for $297,300. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,794 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,000 in 2005.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Marvin Fetalino, of Anaheim, Calif., sold the Unit 1404 condominium at 4508 Streamside Court to Michael and Kornelia Niedzinski, of S. Barrington, Ill., for $234,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,900 in 2005.

OSPREY

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Leonard Giarrano III and Darasy Giarrano, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 626 Rivendell Blvd. to William and Catherine Barton, of Osprey, for $545,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $303,800 in 2004.

Oaks II

TJC Property Holdings LLC sold the home at 462 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Joseph Faccenda and Jill Anne Faccenda, trustees, of Osprey, for $530,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,611 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 2017.

Bay Oaks Estates

MSB PPP LLC sold the home at 583 Pine Ranch E. Road to Daniel and Tara Taylor, of Osprey, for $415,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,203 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,000 in June.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Rickie and Nancy Walden, of Gallatin, Tenn., sold their Unit 403 condominium at 409 N. Point Road to Donald Myron Pierson Jr. and Patti Kay Spearman Pierson, of Osprey, for $397,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,203 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2014.

Rivendell

Ven and Vara Konuru and Gopal Kumbale and Indira Bhat sold their home at 551 Meadow Sweet Circle to Bonnie Marks, of Osprey, for $285,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,485 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2010.

Bay Street Village

Artur and Iwona Blonski, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 104 condominium at 4203 Frontier Lane to Juan Carlos Ramos and Maria Grazia Ramos, of Osprey, for $265,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,430 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2018.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento South

David and Laurel O’Neill sold their home at 213 Lychee Road to Steven and Sheila Cunningham, of Nokomis, for $625,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2002.

Bayshore Road

John and Jackeline Voigt, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1758 Bayshore Road to Jessica Perez-Cardwell and Carmen Kotfisz, of Nokomis, for $575,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,704 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2004.

Sorrento Inlet

William and Lola Stehr, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the Unit 710 condominium at 710 Sorrento Inlet to William Wolter and Brenda Wolter, trustees, of Washington, D.C., for $289,200. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,587 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $202,000 in 2002