Holiday race series comes to Nathan Benderson Park

Nathan Benderson Park and Fit2Run have teamed up to launch a triple race challenge to the public.

On Feb. 7, the two groups announced the new Holiday Race Challenge, which will commence St. Patrick’s Day weekend with the inaugural Lucky Leprechaun 5K. That race will be held at 6 p.m. March 16 at Nathan Benderson Park.

The second race will be held in conjunction with Nathan Benderson Park’s annual fireworks display July 3 and will be called the Fireworks on the Lake 4-Miler. The final race will be the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, which last year drew 2,300 runners.

Runners and walkers who participate in all three holiday races will receive a special challenge medal, in addition to the medals and shirts earned for each race.

“Offering the triple challenge is about fulfilling part of our mission, to improve the quality of life for our community,” said Stephen V. Rodriguez, president of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates (SANCA), which manages the park, in a statement. “We are excited to be partnering with Fit2Run to encourage health and wellness through physical activity and friendly competition at Nathan Benderson Park.”

Proceeds from all three races will benefit SANCA.