Holiday parties take the forefront of the social scene

Jim and Charlie Ann Syprett with Judge Charles E. Williams. Photo by Lori Sax.

A diverse celebration

Jim and Charlie Ann Syprett opened up their home to host the Florida Association for Women Lawyers holiday party again this year.

The women lawyers partnered with the Sarasota County Bar Association’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee. In doing this, the party represented Sarasota’s multicultural community with an arrangement of desserts, including the Puerto Rican dessert drink, coquito, flan prepared by Rudy Vazmina and his wife, Maricaramen, the dreidel-shaped sugar cookies from Alexis Rosenberg, and bourbon rum balls made by Debbie Partridge from an old Alabama recipe.

Guests included 14 judges from Sarasota and Manatee counties, and incoming Judges Dana Moss and Maria Ruhl.

The Sypretts say the believe in a party with a purpose, so guests were asked to bring board games and school supplies, which were presented to Girls Inc. Executive Director Angie Stringer and Board Chairwoman Kay Mathers.

Charlie Ann was also surprised when SCBA President Nancy Cason presented her with an award of appreciation and a donation made to the Booker High School Law Academy in her honor.

Hosts Sepi and Ryan Ackerman. Courtesy Photo.

Combining the holidays

Ryan and Sepi Ackerman host a Hanukkah party every year for

their closest friends. Since their friends have a diverse way of celebrating the holidays, they throw a party to represent the holidays for everyone. This year, they put a twist on their normal theme by asking guests to wear their best festive sweater, making for a great combination of Christmas and Hanukkah.

Co-Chairs Chuck and Margie Barancik and Clare and Rich Segall

Purrfect Outfits

The Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast took its annual gala to the wild side Dec. 16. Traditionally, the gala has been black tie, but this year, the attire was all about letting loose. Guests were asked to dress in colorful cocktail attire with a jungle twist. The co-chairs, Chuck and Margie Barancik and Clare and Rich Segall, went all-out with their outfits. Margie, Clare and Rich put on their best feline act in their jungle cat outfits and Chuck was the fearless hunter.

Tidbits:

Sold-out dinner and show ... The Sarasota Ballet 28th Season Gala on Jan. 6 is sold out. The ballet will be selling performance-only tickets for $100. This year’s dancers are Susan Graham, Marcelo Gomes and Maria Kowroski. For tickets, call 225-6510. Beep, beep he got a new Jeep ... The Child Protection Center sold 300 tickets to win a Jeep Regenade at Men, Whiskey & Watches on Dec. 13. One of the presenting sponsors, Graci McGillicuddy, got up on stage to picked the lucky raffle winner, Brian Zietz. A sparkly affair ... Margaret Wise had a sparkly birthday party Dec. 14 at the home of Katherine Harris and Richard Ware. The party was hosted by "Margaret's Angels" Deb Kabinoff, Teri Hansen, Sheila Polk, Sharon Black Floyd, Nikki Sedacca, Mollie Nelson Holland, Mary Louise Goehring, Susan Bethery, Nancy Blackburn, BJ Creighton, Raul Molina and Ariane Dart.