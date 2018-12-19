Holiday hole-in-one

The chilly temperatures last week didn’t stop Sandy Finnegan from having an exciting round of golf. During the Longboat Key Club’s Women’s Golf Association and the Key Niners annual Frosty Frolic event Dec. 11, Finnegan shot a hole-in-one on the 105-yard third hole of the Harbourside red course. It was Finnegan’s fifth career hole-in-one and her second on that hole. Every hole-in-one she’s made has been on Longboat Key.