Longboat Key Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018

Holiday hole-in-one

On Dec. 11, Sandy Finnegan shot a hole-in-one on the third hold of the Harbourside red course.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The chilly temperatures last week didn’t stop Sandy Finnegan from having an exciting round of golf. During the Longboat Key Club’s Women’s Golf Association and the Key Niners annual Frosty Frolic event Dec. 11, Finnegan shot a hole-in-one on the 105-yard third hole of the Harbourside red course. It was Finnegan’s fifth career hole-in-one and her second on that hole. Every hole-in-one she’s made has been on Longboat Key.

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

