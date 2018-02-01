Holiday Drive home sells for $4.25 million

A home on Holiday Drive tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert and Cathie Kruse, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7922 S. Holiday Drive to D. Scott Libertore, trustee, of Sarasota, for $4.25 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 8,384 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Holiday Harbor

Edward and Marilynn Bielen sold their home at 7798 Holiday Drive to Nassib and Reema Habayeb, of Manlius, N.Y., for $1.2 million. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,947 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 1992.

Phillippi Gardens

Shawn and Jessica Chaney, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2127 Lusitania Drive to Elena Jones and Cory Zarem, of Sarasota, for $960,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $660,000 in 2013.

Michael Macy and Rashmee Lall, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2103 Lusitania Drive to Raul and Lissette Hernandez, of Sarasota, for $388,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,578 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,000 in 1992.

Granada

John and Geraldine Fallon, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1313 Bay Road to Scott Hurwitz and Celestia Meade, of Sarasota, for $810,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $735,000 in 2017.

Alinari

George Thompson and Melissa Smith, of Ocean, N.J., and Todd and Marilyn Smith, of Long Valley, N.J., sold their Unit 817 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to John and Geraldine Fallon, of Sarasota, for $779,900. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $959,000 in 2007.

Embassy House

Robert and Samantha Nagel sold their Unit 1701 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Ross Talmage, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., for $695,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,408 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 1999.

1500 State Street

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 401 condominium at 1500 State St. to William Wenzel and Matthew Wenzel, of Sarasota, for $521,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,028 square feet of living area.

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 402 condominium at 1500 State St. to Nora Duffy, trustee, of Sarasota, for $409,100. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 752 square feet of living area.

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 403 condominium at 1500 State St. to Extrainter Inc. for $403,000. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 736 square feet of living area.

Marblehead

Adriaan Van Ballegooijen and Christine Lacki, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2513 Marblehead Drive to Roy and Valerie Franco, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,364 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $532,500 in 2007.

South Gate

Dana and Karen Ankerstar, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2652 Datura St. to Kevin Hart and Eleanor Cruze, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,691 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $226,000 in 2004.

Jeremy Ricci, trustee, of Lexington, Pa., sold the home at 3729 Villa Franca Ave. to Terrence Green and Jacqueline Green, trustees, of San Diego, for $270,000. Built in 1958, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,500 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $121,000 in 2013.

Huntington Pointe

Robert and Susan Phillips sold their home at 8876 Huntington Pointe Drive to Daniel Laird, of Sarasota, for $387,500. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,938 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 2013.

Broadway Promenade

Alan Winberg and Donna Wagg-Winberg, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 1123 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Mikel and Myrtis Sharpe, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,713 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2017.

Pirates Cove

Keith and Anastasia Wright and Michael and Jill Smith sold their home at 7219 Captain Kidd Ave. to Jarrett and Krystal Mills, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,513 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $213,000 in 2016.

Poinsettia Park

Laura Skaarup and James Daniel, trustees, of Englewood, sold the home at 1954 Magnolia St. to Kent Kneisel and Joan Thompson, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $29,500 in 1973.

Dolphin Tower

Craig Huss, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 4A condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Richard and Maureen Klein, of Sarasota, for $299,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 2013.

Glencoe

Ronald Savage sold the home at 2531 Monterey St. to Seth and Yulia Steinhauer, of Sarasota, for $289,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,809 square feet of living area.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Isles

Ronald and Marilyn Shapo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5257 Cape Leyte Way to Harold Levy, of Boca Raton, for $1.57 million. Built in 1961, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,871 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $639,000 in 2000.

Beach Villas at the Oasis

Gregory Bard and Ann Royzen-Bard sold their Unit 304S2 condominium at 304 Calle Miramar to Robert Patton and Kathryn Kent, of Rumson, N.J., for $1.36 million. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,236 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,099,000 in 2011.

Polynesian Gardens

Robert Slayden sold his Unit B-5 condominium at 1354 Moonmist Drive to Snowbirdsmd LLC for $1.13 million. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,902 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2000.

Revised Siesta

Fred Yates, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3955 Roberts Point Road to 3955 RPR LLC for $1.1 million. Built in 1965, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,952 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 1987.

Siesta Properties

Mary Beth Crawford and Manuel Schultz, trustees, sold the home at 7665 Sanderling Road to Max and Tamara Strang, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,766 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $426,300 in 1992.

Joelle Fleury, of Palm Beach, and Michele Fleury, of Marseille, France, sold their home at 7249 Pine Needle Road to Dorothy and Konrad Wilk, of Lemont, Ill., for $605,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,107 square feet of living area.

Crescent Arms

Space Management Group LP and Quatro LLC sold the Unit 201-N condominium at 6310 Midnight Pass Road to Elite 1031 Exchange LLC for $1 million. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,009 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $875,000 in 2009.

Gulf and Bay Club

Merle Whitehead, of Orchard Park, N.Y., sold the Unit 702 condominium at 5760 Midnight Pass Road to Soordal and Shanthi Prakash, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2005.

Beachaven

Mark and Joni Daly, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 29 condominium at 5858 Midnight Pass Road to Christopher and Kelly Andersen, of W. Dundee, Ill., for $440,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 906 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2015.

Ocean Beach

J.B. Real Invest LLC sold the home at 445 Reid St. to EHB of Tampa Bay Inc. for $385,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,658 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $352,300 in 2017.

Sea Crest Apartments

Commonwealth Developments LLC sold the Unit 16 condominium at 1129 Seaside Drive to Mark and Dawn Ogren, of Stillwater, Minn., for $380,000. Built in 1957, it has one bedroom, one bath and 567 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $258,000 in 2014.

Siesta Harbor

Marilyn Tschirgi, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 51 condominium at 1257 S. Portofino Drive to John and Elizabeth Deserable and Denise Deserable, of Sarasota, for $296,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 1993.

Vista Hermosa

Bogumila Zielinska, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 106 condominium at 6727 Midnight Pass Road to Riordan Rentals and Real Estate LLC for $285,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $217,500 in 2013.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Thomas and Donna Sheppard sold their home at 8958 Wildlife Loop to Morris and Kathleen Lioz, of Fort Lauderdale, for $810,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,825 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2010.

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5372 Greenbrook Drive to Peter and Paulette Calieri, of Clarence, N.Y., for $777,400. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,273 square feet of living area.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Albert and Marita Marsh, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8747 Grey Oaks Ave. to Joseph and Nancy Okruhlica, of Sarasota, for $665,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,155 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $628,000 in 2008.

Turtle Rock

Conni Wheeler, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5056 Timber Chase Way to Gary and Darcy Seagraves, of Sarasota, for $489,900. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2008.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5733 Autumn Fern Circle to Henderson Luong and Anh Dang, of Sarasota, for $482,300. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,930 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5893 Anise Drive to John and Marjorie Viteritti, of Sarasota, for $457,500. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,676 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5737 Sunflower Circle to Julie Chipello, of Sarasota, for $439,200. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,400 square feet of living area.

Villagewalk

Toni Visaggio, of Bradenton, sold her home at 5812 Wilena Place to Scott and Susan Stayart, of Sarasota, for $476,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $331,500 in 2004.

Wellington Chase

James and Kathleen Peters, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6348 Sturbridge Court to Frank and Jamie Brown, of Sarasota, for $372,500. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,176 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,400 in 1998.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Michael Connelly sold the home at 3782 Amapola Lane to George and Sonia Rodriguez, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,905 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,500 in 2003.

Palisades at Palmer Ranch

Erzsebet Taylor, trustee, of Colma, Calif., sold the Unit 43 condominium at 7149 Rue De Palisades to Robert Cone, of Severna Park, Md., for $305,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,869 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2006.

OSPREY

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Michael and Jennifer Walker, of Osprey, sold their Unit 704 condominium at 409 N. Point Road to Hugh and Donna Woltzen, of Osprey, for $790,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,778 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2004.

Edgewater at Hidden Bay

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit A504 condominium at 250 Hidden Bay Drive to Joseph and Mary Bugala, of Osprey, for $620,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,168 square feet of living area.

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit A501 condominium at 250 Hidden Bay Drive to Frank and Joan Habic, of Osprey, for $615,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,168 square feet of living area.

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit A503 condominium at 250 Hidden Bay Drive to Anton Nagy, of Osprey, for $615,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,937 square feet of living area.

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit A401 condominium at 250 Hidden Bay Drive to Dorothy Gioco, of Osprey, for $590,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,168 square feet of living area.

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit A301 condominium at 250 Hidden Bay Drive to Frances and Arvid Hansen, of Osprey, for $580,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,168 square feet of living area.

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit A302 condominium at 250 Hidden Bay Drive to Patricia Johnson, trustee, of Osprey, for $580,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,937 square feet of living area.

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit A403 condominium at 250 Hidden Bay Drive to Paul and Molly Cole, of Osprey, for $570,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,937 square feet of living area.

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit A402 condominium at 250 Hidden Bay Drive to Kenneth and Susan Berta, of Osprey, for $570,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,937 square feet of living area.

Bay Oaks Estates

William and Janie Ewell, of Greenville, S.C., sold their home at 574 Pine Ranch E. Road to Kelsey Abbott and Peter McDougall, of Osprey, for $377,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,174 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2014.

NOKOMIS

Mission Estates

Patricia Johnson, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 2261 Sonoma Drive to Mark Thompson, trustee, of Nokomis, for $396,500. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,269 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2013.