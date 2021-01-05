The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office swore in Kurt Hoffman as the 11th sheriff of Sarasota County on Tuesday.

Hoffman, who replaced former Sheriff Tom Knight after 12 years of service, began his career in law enforcement at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office in 1989.

After earning a law degree from Nova Southeastern University, Hoffman became an assistant state attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit in 1997. In 2005, he joined the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office where he rose to the rank of colonel and chief deputy.

Hoffman won the universal primary in August with nearly 75% of the vote and will now begin his first term as sheriff.

“There is nothing better than wearing this uniform and serving the community I grew up in,” Hoffman said. “I am humbled by the opportunity this community has given me and I am excited about the four years ahead. Sarasota County is by far the best place to live in the state of Florida, and I can’t think of a better place to take this next step in my career.”

Hoffman grew up in Englewood and graduated from Lemon Bay High School. He and his wife Teri live in Venice.