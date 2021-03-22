Hitting the books

The Longboat Library's first week back was a success, bringing in happy readers and renewing members. After a year with its doors closed, the little library reopened on March 16. Volunteers on duty March 19 said business has been steady, with a lot of people renewing their memberships, buying old books and checking out new ones. The new and renewing members will allow the library to buy new books rather than rely on donations, which they haven't been able to do in a couple years.

"We're always accepting new book donations and volunteers," volunteer Susan Jones said.

Stop by 555 Bay Isles Road to browse used books or get a membership from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Fridays.