 Skip to main content
News
Longboat Key Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 2 days ago

Historic marker is back

Share
The marker is one of seven installed in 1997. It notes the island's role in training new pilots.
by: Mark Bergin Staff Writer

The town of Longboat Key has replaced a World War II memorial missing from its signpost near the town's mid-key water station at 4250 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Mike and Nicki Bergin walk past the memorial on their daily walk along Gulf of Mexico Drive to Harry’s Continental Kitchens. The Longboat Key couple is thrilled the town replaced the sign after they noticed it missing even before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March.

“Thank you so much for your effort/support,” the Bergins wrote in an email to the Longboat Observer.

The memorial is one of seven erected around the island in 1997. It documents Longboat Key’s role in training Army Air Corps pilots in the 1940s. The pilots would practice hitting bombing targets.

 

The town of Longboat Key's World War II memorial was missing near the mid-key water station at 4250 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

 

The Author: Mark Bergin

Mark Bergin is the Longboat Key Town Hall reporter for the Observer. He has previously worked as a senior digital producer at WTSP, the CBS affiliate in St. Petersburg. Mark is a graduate of the University of Missouri and grew up in the Chicagoland area.

See All Articles by Mark

Related Stories

Advertisement