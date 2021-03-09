High school sports roundup: 03.08.12

High school sports roundup: 03.09.12
Baseball
Riverview High defeated Manatee High 10-0 at home.
Lakewood Ranch High defeated Palmetto High 9-3 on the road.
Parrish Community High defeated Bradenton Christian 12-2 at home.
