Sports
Friday, Mar. 5, 2021

High school sports roundup: 03.04.21

by: Ryan Kohn

Baseball

Braden River High defeated Cardinal Mooney High 6-3 on the road. 

Boys lacrosse

Lakewood Ranch High defeated Saint Stephen's Episcopal 16-6 at home. 

 

 

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

