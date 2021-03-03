High school sports roundup: 03.02.21
Baseball
Riverview High defeated Venice High 2-0 at home.
Lakewood Ranch High defeated Manatee High 5-0 on the road.
Softball
Lakewood Ranch High defeated Sarasota High 12-0 at home. The Mustangs are ranked second in the nation by MaxPreps.
Cardinal Mooney High defeated Community Christian 17-1 at home.
Boys lacrosse
Cardinal Mooney High defeated Lake Brantley High 11-9 on the road.
Track and field - Palmetto Invitational (Palmetto High; seven schools)
Braden River High boys runner Josh Thomas won the 100-meter dash (10.97 seconds).
Braden River High girls thrower Faith Gilray won the discus (28.93 meters) and set a new school record.
Braden River High boys runner Dylan Howard won the 1,600-meter run (4:52.13).
Booker High girls runner Terrietta Smith won the 200-meter dash (26.64).
Booker High girls jumper Jakai Peterson won the long jump (4.85 meters).
Booker High boys jump Cam'Ryn Brewer won the high jump (1.70 meters).
Booker High boys thrower Trevion Thomas won the shot put (12.97 meters).
Parrish Community High girls runner Jennifer Swenson won the 3,200-meter run (13:22.94).
Parrish Community High boys thrower Annias Davis won the discus (35.53 meters).
Boys tennis
Sarasota High defeated Cardinal Mooney High 4-3.