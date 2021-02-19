High school sports roundup: 02.18.21

Boys basketball (playoffs)

Riverview High defeated Wharton High 54-44 to advance to the Class 7A regional semifinals. The Rams will play Alonso High on Feb. 23 at home.

Booker High lost 50-45 to Astronaut High in the Class 4A regional quarterfinals.

Parrish Community High lost 81-52 to the Community School of Naples in the Class 3A regional quarterfinals.

Baseball

Parrish Community High defeated Sarasota High 6-1.

Booker High lost to Lemon Bay High 13-0.

Sarasota Christian lost 12-1 to Evangelical Christian.

Boys lacrosse

Cardinal Mooney High defeated The Out-of-Door Academy 15-0.

Sarasota High lost 14-3 to Admiral Farragut High.

Girls lacrosse

Cardinal Mooney High lost 12-8 to Venice High.