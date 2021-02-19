 Skip to main content
East County Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 5 hours ago

High school sports roundup: 02.18.21

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Boys basketball (playoffs)

Riverview High defeated Wharton High 54-44 to advance to the Class 7A regional semifinals. The Rams will play Alonso High on Feb. 23 at home. 

Booker High lost 50-45 to Astronaut High in the Class 4A regional quarterfinals. 

Parrish Community High lost 81-52 to the Community School of Naples in the Class 3A regional quarterfinals. 

 

Baseball

Parrish Community High defeated Sarasota High 6-1. 

Booker High lost to Lemon Bay High 13-0. 

Sarasota Christian lost 12-1 to Evangelical Christian. 

 

Boys lacrosse 

Cardinal Mooney High defeated The Out-of-Door Academy 15-0. 

Sarasota High lost 14-3 to Admiral Farragut High. 

 

Girls lacrosse

Cardinal Mooney High lost 12-8 to Venice High. 

 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

