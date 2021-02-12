High School sports roundup: 02.11.21

Girls basketball

Braden River High defeated Dunbar High 59-44 on the road to advance to the regional semifinals. The Pirates will play Charlotte High at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.

Riverview High defeated Steinbrenner High 58-32 at home to advance to the regional semifinals. The Rams will play Plant High at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.

Cardinal Mooney High defeated Clearwater Calvary Christian 58-35 at home to advance to the regional semifinals. The Cougars will play Saint Petersburg Catholic at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.

Booker High lost 77-40 on the road to Cocoa High in the regional quarterfinals.

Sarasota Christian lost 51-48 on the road to Evangelical Christian in the regional quarterfinals.