 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 10 hours ago

High School sports roundup: 02.11.21

Share
High School sports roundup: 02.11.21
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Girls basketball

Braden River High defeated Dunbar High 59-44 on the road to advance to the regional semifinals. The Pirates will play Charlotte High at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.

Riverview High defeated Steinbrenner High 58-32 at home to advance to the regional semifinals. The Rams will play Plant High at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home. 

Cardinal Mooney High defeated Clearwater Calvary Christian 58-35 at home to advance to the regional semifinals. The Cougars will play Saint Petersburg Catholic at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home. 

Booker High lost 77-40 on the road to Cocoa High in the regional quarterfinals. 

Sarasota Christian lost 51-48 on the road to Evangelical Christian in the regional quarterfinals. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement