 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 3 hours ago

High school sports roundup: 02.09.21

Share
High school sports roundup: 02.09.21
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Boys basketball 

Lakewood Ranch High defeated North Port High 45-42 to advance to the Class 7A District 8 semifinals. The Mustangs will play either Durant High (at Durant) or Lennard High (at Lakewood Ranch) at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12. 

Booker High defeated Dunedin High 81-46 to advance to the Class 4A District 10 semifinals. The Tornadoes will play Lakewood High at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Lakewood. 

The Out-of-Door Academy defeated Cardinal Mooney High 54-53 to advance to the Class 3A District 7 semifinals. The Thunder will play Bradenton Christian at 7 p.m. Feb. 10. 

Braden River High defeated Sarasota High 66-55 to advance to the Class 6A District 11 semifinals. The Pirates will play Charlotte High at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at Charlotte. 

Parrish Community High defeated the Imagine School at North Port 76-37 to advance to the Class 3A District 7 semifinals. The Bulls will play Saint Stephen's Episcopal at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Sarasota Christian defeated Keswick Christian 62-51 to advance to the Class 2A District 7 semifinals. The Blazers will play Bayshore Christian at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at Bayshore Christian. 

 

Girls soccer

Cardinal Mooney High defeated Bishop Verot 3-0 to take the Class 3A District 8 title. The Cougars will play Berkeley Prep at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 at home in the regional quarterfinals.

Lakewood Ranch High lost 4-0 to Newsome High in the Class 7A District 8 title game. Despite the loss, the Mustangs will play Plant High at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 on the road in the regional quarterfinals. 

The Out-of-Door Academy lost 8-0 to Saint Petersburg Catholic in a Class 2A District 10 semifinal. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement