High school sports roundup: 02.09.21

Boys basketball

Lakewood Ranch High defeated North Port High 45-42 to advance to the Class 7A District 8 semifinals. The Mustangs will play either Durant High (at Durant) or Lennard High (at Lakewood Ranch) at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Booker High defeated Dunedin High 81-46 to advance to the Class 4A District 10 semifinals. The Tornadoes will play Lakewood High at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Lakewood.

The Out-of-Door Academy defeated Cardinal Mooney High 54-53 to advance to the Class 3A District 7 semifinals. The Thunder will play Bradenton Christian at 7 p.m. Feb. 10.

Braden River High defeated Sarasota High 66-55 to advance to the Class 6A District 11 semifinals. The Pirates will play Charlotte High at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at Charlotte.

Parrish Community High defeated the Imagine School at North Port 76-37 to advance to the Class 3A District 7 semifinals. The Bulls will play Saint Stephen's Episcopal at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Sarasota Christian defeated Keswick Christian 62-51 to advance to the Class 2A District 7 semifinals. The Blazers will play Bayshore Christian at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at Bayshore Christian.

Girls soccer

Cardinal Mooney High defeated Bishop Verot 3-0 to take the Class 3A District 8 title. The Cougars will play Berkeley Prep at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 at home in the regional quarterfinals.

Lakewood Ranch High lost 4-0 to Newsome High in the Class 7A District 8 title game. Despite the loss, the Mustangs will play Plant High at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 on the road in the regional quarterfinals.

The Out-of-Door Academy lost 8-0 to Saint Petersburg Catholic in a Class 2A District 10 semifinal.