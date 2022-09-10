High school football roundup: Week three

East County

Braden River High (2-0) defeated Lakewood Ranch High (1-1) 33-14 on the road.

The Out-of-Door Academy (3-0) defeated Saint Stephen's Episcopal (0-3) 26-22 on the road.

Parrish Community High (2-0) defeated Bayshore High (0-2) 62-7 on the road. Bulls junior quarterback Jackson Volz, who lives in the Lakewood Ranch area, threw two touchdown passes.

Sarasota

Sarasota High (2-1) defeated Booker High (1-2) 28-21 on the road. Sailors sophomore Alex Diaz threw a touchdown pass to Chris Rudolph with less than 15 seconds left to secure the win.

Cardinal Mooney High (1-2) lost 28-27 to First Baptist Academy (2-1) in overtime on the road.

Riverview High (0-3) lost 17-14 to Palmetto High (2-1) in double overtime on the road.

In 8-man football, Sarasota Christian (1-2) defeated Four Corners Charter (0-2) 35-18 on the road. It is the Blazers' first win as a program.