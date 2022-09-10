 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Saturday, Sep. 10, 2022 17 hours ago

High school football roundup: Week three

Share
A pair of local rivalry games — Sarasota at Booker and Braden River at Lakewood Ranch — highlighted the slate. One was a rout while the other came down to the final seconds.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor
East County

Braden River High (2-0) defeated Lakewood Ranch High (1-1) 33-14 on the road

The Out-of-Door Academy (3-0) defeated Saint Stephen's Episcopal (0-3) 26-22 on the road. 

Parrish Community High (2-0) defeated Bayshore High (0-2) 62-7 on the road. Bulls junior quarterback Jackson Volz, who lives in the Lakewood Ranch area, threw two touchdown passes.  

 

Sarasota

Sarasota High (2-1) defeated Booker High (1-2) 28-21 on the road. Sailors sophomore Alex Diaz threw a touchdown pass to Chris Rudolph with less than 15 seconds left to secure the win. 

Cardinal Mooney High (1-2) lost 28-27 to First Baptist Academy (2-1) in overtime on the road. 

Riverview High (0-3) lost 17-14 to Palmetto High (2-1) in double overtime on the road. 

In 8-man football, Sarasota Christian (1-2) defeated Four Corners Charter (0-2) 35-18 on the road. It is the Blazers' first win as a program. 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports editor for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, Maryland. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement