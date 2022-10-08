 Skip to main content
East County Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 2 days ago

High school football roundup: Week seven

A week of road games meant positive things for only one area school.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor
East County 

Lakewood Ranch High (4-2) lost 35-23 to Manatee High (5-1) on the road. 

Braden River High (3-2) lost 50-27 to Bishop Moore High (3-3) on the road. 

The Out-of-Door Academy (6-0) won 29-16 over Bell Creek Academy (1-5) on the road.

Parrish Community High (4-1) lost 14-9 to Southeast High (1-4) on the road. 

Sarasota

Sarasota Christian (3-4) lost 47-42 to Lakeside Christian (4-2) on the road. 

Riverview High, Sarasota High, Booker High and Cardinal Mooney High did not play. 

 

