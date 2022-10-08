High school football roundup: Week seven

A week of road games meant positive things for only one area school.
East County
Lakewood Ranch High (4-2) lost 35-23 to Manatee High (5-1) on the road.
Braden River High (3-2) lost 50-27 to Bishop Moore High (3-3) on the road.
The Out-of-Door Academy (6-0) won 29-16 over Bell Creek Academy (1-5) on the road.
Parrish Community High (4-1) lost 14-9 to Southeast High (1-4) on the road.
Sarasota
Sarasota Christian (3-4) lost 47-42 to Lakeside Christian (4-2) on the road.
Riverview High, Sarasota High, Booker High and Cardinal Mooney High did not play.
