 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 1 day ago

High school football roundup: Week one

Share
Cardinal Mooney High and Booker High played a tight game while other area schools were involved in blowouts.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

East County 

- Lakewood Ranch High had its Thursday night home game against Lemon Bay High canceled because of lightning

- The Out-of-Door Academy defeated Berean Christian 28-0 on the road on Saturday. ODA had 256 rushing yards, including a 77-yard touchdown by senior running back Griffin DeRusso. 

- Braden River High had an off week. 

- Parrish Community High defeated Poinciana High 39-15 at home. 

Sarasota

- Cardinal Mooney High defeated Booker High 10-9 at home

- Sarasota High defeated Bayshore High 56-8 at home. Junior Jaden Judge and sophomore Takurian Smith had two rushing touchdowns each for the Sailors. 

- Riverview High lost 48-0 on the road to (Sanford) Seminole High. 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports editor for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, Maryland. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement