High school football roundup: Week one

East County

- Lakewood Ranch High had its Thursday night home game against Lemon Bay High canceled because of lightning.

- The Out-of-Door Academy defeated Berean Christian 28-0 on the road on Saturday. ODA had 256 rushing yards, including a 77-yard touchdown by senior running back Griffin DeRusso.

- Braden River High had an off week.

- Parrish Community High defeated Poinciana High 39-15 at home.

Sarasota

- Cardinal Mooney High defeated Booker High 10-9 at home.

- Sarasota High defeated Bayshore High 56-8 at home. Junior Jaden Judge and sophomore Takurian Smith had two rushing touchdowns each for the Sailors.

- Riverview High lost 48-0 on the road to (Sanford) Seminole High.