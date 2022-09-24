 Skip to main content
Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022

High school football roundup: Week five

East County teams went undefeated while Sarasota teams had less stellar results.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor
East County

Braden River High (3-1) defeated Booker High (2-3) 42-28 at home. 

Lakewood Ranch High (4-1) defeated Lyman High (3-2) 47-28 on the road. Senior running back Kevin Everhart accounted for six total touchdowns. 

The Out-of-Door Academy (5-0) defeated First Academy (0-5) 42-8 on the road. 

Parrish Community High (4-0) defeated LaBelle High (1-3) 28-20 on the road. Sophomore running back Javon Moss had two rushing touchdowns. 

Sarasota

Sarasota High (3-2) lost 31-28 to Calvary Christian (3-1) at home. 

Cardinal Mooney High (1-4) lost 41-21 to Carrollwood Day School (3-1) on the road. 

Sarasota Christian (2-3) defeated Foundation Christian Academy (0-2) 57-26 at home. Sophomore quarterback Ben Milliken threw for five touchdowns. (Eight-on-eight football.) 

Riverview High (1-3) had an off week. 

I'm the sports editor for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate.

