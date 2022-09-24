High school football roundup: Week five

East County teams went undefeated while Sarasota teams had less stellar results.
East County
Braden River High (3-1) defeated Booker High (2-3) 42-28 at home.
Lakewood Ranch High (4-1) defeated Lyman High (3-2) 47-28 on the road. Senior running back Kevin Everhart accounted for six total touchdowns.
The Out-of-Door Academy (5-0) defeated First Academy (0-5) 42-8 on the road.
Parrish Community High (4-0) defeated LaBelle High (1-3) 28-20 on the road. Sophomore running back Javon Moss had two rushing touchdowns.
Sarasota
Sarasota High (3-2) lost 31-28 to Calvary Christian (3-1) at home.
Cardinal Mooney High (1-4) lost 41-21 to Carrollwood Day School (3-1) on the road.
Sarasota Christian (2-3) defeated Foundation Christian Academy (0-2) 57-26 at home. Sophomore quarterback Ben Milliken threw for five touchdowns. (Eight-on-eight football.)
Riverview High (1-3) had an off week.
