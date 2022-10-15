 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 44 min ago

High school football roundup: Week eight

Several Sarasota-Bradenton area teams suffered important losses, but The Out-of-Door Academy remained undefeated.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor
East County

The Out-of-Door Academy (7-0) defeated Cocoa Beach High (4-2) 54-10 at home

Braden River High (4-2) defeated Parrish Community High (4-2) 31-21 at home. Pirates junior running back Trayvon Pinder scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Bulls junior quarterback Jackson Volz, who lives in Lakewood Ranch, threw a touchdown to junior Lane Tomlinson. 

Lakewood Ranch High (4-3) lost 55-17 to Palmetto High (4-3) on the road. Lakewood Ranch senior running back Kevin Everhart had 110 total yards and a rushing touchdown. 

Sarasota

Sarasota High (3-3) lost 46-7 against Venice High (3-2) at home. Sophomore quarterback Alexander Diaz threw a touchdown pass to senior wideout Caleb Bradley for the Sailors' lone score. 

Booker High (2-4) lost 15-7 against DeSoto County High (5-1) on the road. Booker led the game 7-0 entering the fourth quarter but could not hold the lead. 

Cardinal Mooney High (1-5) lost 26-3 to John Carroll Catholic (5-1) on the road. The game decided the Suburban Class 1 District 6 championship as Mooney and John Carroll are the lone teams in the district. 

Riverview High (1-4) lost 46-7 to Clearwater Academy International (6-0) at home on Thursday. The game was played at Sarasota High. Junior quarterback Jackson Dawson threw a touchdown pass to junior Charles Lester III for the team's only score. 

Sarasota Christian (4-4) defeated Four Corners Academy (2-4) 48-34 at home (eight-on-eight football). Blazers freshman quarterback Ben Milliken threw four touchdown passes. 

 

