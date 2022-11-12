 Skip to main content
Sarasota Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 47 min ago

High school football roundup: FHSAA regional quarterfinals

Two Sarasota teams advanced, setting the stage for a rivalry rematch next week.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor
Sarasota

Sarasota High (5-4) won 30-20 over Manatee High (6-4) on the road in Class 4S. 

Riverview High (4-6) won 29-15 over Gulf Coast High (8-3) on the road in Class 4S. Sophmore running back DJ Johnson had rushing touchdowns of 43 and 21 yards. Junior quarterback Jeremiah Dawson threw a 50-yard touchdowns pass to senior Luke Petitta and a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior Charles Lester III. 

Sarasota and Riverview will play each other next week at Sarasota High. The Rams beat the Sailors 14-0 on Oct. 28. 

Booker High (6-5) lost 34-31 to Frostproof High (9-2) on the road in Class 2S. Senior quarterback Will Carter Jr. and junior receiver Josiah Booker connected for three touchdowns. The Tornadoes trailed 34-17 in the fourth quarter before a comeback attempt fell just short. 

Cardinal Mooney High (4-6) had an off week before the FHSAA Class 1S playoffs begin next week. The Cougars will play John Carroll Catholic (8-1) on the road Nov. 18. 

East County 

Braden River High (5-5) lost 42-6 to Naples High (8-2) on the road. The game was 35-0 at halftime; the second half was played with a running clock. Senior wide receiver Craivontae Koonce scored the Pirates' lone touchdown. 

 

