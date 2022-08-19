High school football roundup: 08.19.22

Preseason Kickoff Classics were played across the region Friday night.
Preseason Kickoff Classics were played across the region Friday night, providing teams a chance to evaluate players in game situations before the regular season begins Aug. 26. Here is how the local teams fared:
East County
The Out-of-Door Academy defeated Keswick Christian 49-0 on the road. Senior running back Griffin DeRusso had seven carries fro 144 yards and two touchdowns. Junior linebacker Jack Meyers returned an interception for a touchdown.
Braden River High defeated Lennard High 15-0 at home. Junior running back Trayvon Pinder and senior running back Roy Burchett each had a touchdown run.
Lakewood Ranch High defeated Dunedin High 49-6 on the road.
Sarasota
Cardinal Mooney High defeated Seffner Christian 53-0 at home.
Booker High defeated Hardee High 59-27 at home.
Riverview High lost 20-7 to Tampa Bay Tech at home. Junior quarterback Jeremiah Dawson threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to junior Charles Lester III for the Rams' lone score.
Sarasota High lost 42-14 to Tampa Catholic at home.
