East County Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 59 min ago

High school football roundup: 08.19.22

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

Preseason Kickoff Classics were played across the region Friday night, providing teams a chance to evaluate players in game situations before the regular season begins Aug. 26. Here is how the local teams fared:

East County

The Out-of-Door Academy defeated Keswick Christian 49-0 on the road. Senior running back Griffin DeRusso had seven carries fro 144 yards and two touchdowns. Junior linebacker Jack Meyers returned an interception for a touchdown. 

Braden River High defeated Lennard High 15-0 at home. Junior running back Trayvon Pinder and senior running back Roy Burchett each had a touchdown run. 

Lakewood Ranch High defeated Dunedin High 49-6 on the road. 

Sarasota

Cardinal Mooney High defeated Seffner Christian 53-0 at home. 

Booker High defeated Hardee High 59-27 at home. 

Riverview High lost 20-7 to Tampa Bay Tech at home. Junior quarterback Jeremiah Dawson threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to junior Charles Lester III for the Rams' lone score. 

Sarasota High lost 42-14 to Tampa Catholic at home. 

 

