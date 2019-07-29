High school football practice begins in East County and Sarasota

High school football is officially back.

Practice started today for East County and Sarasota programs. According to Florida High School Athletic Association rules, practices have to remain non-contact until Aug. 3. Preseason games will be held Aug. 14-17, and the regular season will begin Aug. 23. The season opening game for each team in both areas can be found below. All games are on Aug. 23 unless otherwise noted:

East County

Lakewood Ranch High (0-10 last regular season): Away vs. Ida Baker High (1-9) at 7:30 p.m.

Braden River High (8-2): Home vs. Largo High (7-3) at 7:30 p.m.

The Out-of-Door Academy (5-3): Away vs. Bishop McLaughlin Catholic at 7 p.m. (Aug. 30)

Sarasota

Riverview High (7-3 last regular season): Home vs. Naples High (9-1) at 7:30 p.m.

Sarasota High (2-8): Home vs. Bayshore High (5-5) at 7:30 p.m.

Booker High (6-4): Home vs. Cardinal Mooney High (8-2) at 7:30 p.m.