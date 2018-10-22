Heritage Harbour North CDD Seat 5: Louise Buckley

Name: Louise Buckley

Age: 69

Occupation: Tax preparer (enrolled agent) 23 years to present

Education: BS and MS in education from University of Connecticut

Elected government experience: No prior elected government experience

Why do you want to serve on the CDD?

Serving on the Heritage Harbour North CDD gives me an opportunity to become involved in an aspect of our community in which I could contribute based on my experience as both a school teacher and administrator and as a preparer of both personal and business tax returns. Listening and analytical skills have been required of me in prior and current occupations and are critical for the office I seek.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities during your term?

1. Careful analysis and implementation of budgeting issues, including but not limited to assessments, expenses, programs, and thoughtful stewardship of operating, reserve and bond funds.

2. Consideration of auditing and engineering consultants required for integrity of financial and infrastructure maintenance.

3. Provision for public hearings and taxpayer feedback on issues before the board.

How do you plan to address those priorities?

As a new member of this board, I would contribute opinions while also depending on the experience and advice of colleagues as important decisions are made in collaboration.

What makes you a better candidate for this position than your opponent?

My candidacy for this office is the only one I seek with the intention of focusing the skills I bring to this position. I have lived in River Strand for 2 1/2 years and have come to love this community and desire to be an active participant in its success.